© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

With Eye On Bottom Line, Conn. Towns Back Expansion Of Bottle Deposit Law

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 13, 2019 at 10:29 AM EDT
bottlerecycling_apdonryan_190313.jpg
Don Ryan
/
AP

Town officials say they support Governor Ned Lamont’s proposal to expand Connecticut’s 5 cent bottle deposit law. It would include wine, liquor and juices, instead of just beer, water and carbonated soft drinks.

Jennifer Heaton-Jones is executive director of Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, the regional solid waste recycling agency that serves 11 southwestern Connecticut towns. Speaking Tuesday before the General Assembly’s Environment Committee, Heaton-Jones told lawmakers that a 5 cent bottle redemption on liquor and wine bottles would eliminate them from the recycling stream and save towns money on disposal fees. 

“It’s 20 percent of our recycling stream. It’s a huge, heavy lift. By utilizing a system that’s already put in place that’s effective, I believe it would work. That is the solution.”

Heaton-Jones says residents would benefit from an incentive to return all beverage bottles.

It now costs municipalities more to recycle because Chinese importers have reduced the amount of recycling they buy.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutRecyclingNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma