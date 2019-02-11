Haskell Bill Would Require Baby Changing Tables In Men's Rooms

Connecticut’s youngest state senator is proposing legislation to require that baby changing tables be installed in all newly constructed or renovated men’s restrooms in public buildings.

22-year-old state Senator Will Haskell, a Democrat from New Canaan, said he’s proposing the legislation because more and more mothers and fathers are sharing the responsibility of taking care of their infant children. But diaper changing tables are typically found in only women’s restrooms.

“Which makes it inconvenient for fathers, out in the public or alone, or same-sex males couples to provide for the health and safety of their child. Forcing these men to either change their child on unsanitary restroom floors or counters or even delay changing the diaper, which can lead to rashes and infections for the child.”

Haskell said his bill sends a message to young families that Connecticut is a wonderful place to raise their children. It would require that all newly constructed or substantially renovated buildings with public restrooms have at least one diaper changing table for women and one for men on each floor.

He said this is already the law in a number of states including New York, California, Oklahoma and Washington. And the added cost would be minimal.