Fire Stations Face Serious Shortage Of Volunteer Firefighters

A recruitment campaign to find more volunteer firefighters is underway in Connecticut.

Federal government statistics show approximately 70 percent of firefighters both nationally and in Connecticut are volunteers, and a steady decline in numbers means current resources are being stretched.

“I think it’s to do with a lot of economics, people needing to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. And there’s also a bit of cultural differences, I believe, in the different generations too. Where I was brought up with the desire to serve and give back to the community, that’s kind of changed just a little,” said Todd Branche, fire chief at Cohanzie Fire Company in Waterford.

Branche said at the station’s peak in the 1980s, they had between 40 and 50 active volunteers. Today they’re down to around 12.

Volunteers need to be 18 years of age and have a high school diploma. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can make an inquiry at any fire station in the state.