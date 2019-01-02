Flu Officially Widespread In Conn. And N.Y.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says the flu is now considered widespread across the state for the first time since last season.

According to health officials, the influenza A viruses are the predominate type circulating, while there are very few reports of influenza B.

Between August 26 and December 22, 162 patients were hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza.

A total of 527 cases have been reported in Connecticut during the current season.

In New York, 2,117 flu-related cases have been reported.

Connecticut and New York are now two of 11 states where the flu is considered widespread.