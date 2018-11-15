Republican George Logan Declared Winner In Conn. 17th District

Incumbent Republican State Senator George Logan of Connecticut has been declared the winner against Democratic challenger Jorge Cabrera in the 17th District.

If Cabrera had won, it would have given Connecticut Democrats a veto-proof majority in the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the state Republican Party is considering lawsuits to force recounts or re-votes in two races that were decided this week in the state House of Representatives.

Democratic Speaker Joe Aresimowicz narrowly defeated challenger Michael Gagliardi, who was put on the ballot after Steven Baleshiski withdrew following controversial Facebook posts. However, Baleshiski’s name was on absentee ballots that were mailed before he dropped out. These were not counted.

Republicans may also call for a new election between Democratic Representative Phil Young and Republican James Feehan. They say some voters were given the wrong ballot on Election Day.