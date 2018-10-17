Hayes Rakes In The Money In 5th District Race

In the race for an open seat in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Jahana Hayes reports in her latest Federal Election Commission filing that she raised $800,000. Her Republican opponent, Manny Santos, has not reported raising any money since July.

At that time Santos, a former mayor of Meriden, reported having raised $26,000 and having only $1,500 on-hand. As for Hayes, she’s been raking in the money, a lot of it from Democrats across the country. Her latest reporting shows she’s raised roughly $1.25 million overall. And she has more than $600,000 on-hand. It’s also helped Hayes to launch her first general election television ad. It’s called “There is Power in Change.” It introduces the former National Teacher of the Year to her voters.

With no money, Santos is running a low-key campaign. Last weekend he tried to rally the support of Republican activists at a party unity event in Southbury.

“This is an election of our lifetime. It’s a very pivotal election. We need to be just as motivated going forward up to election as we are right now. So stay engaged help us get elected on November 6th.”