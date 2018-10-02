Yale Law Student Activists Count FBI Investigation As Success

Yale Law School students are reacting to the FBIs investigation of assault allegations against Yale alumnus and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Veronica Guerrero, a second-year law student at Yale, led a group of students to Washington, D.C., last week to demonstrate in favor of a thorough investigation of all assault claims.

“If the FBI isn’t going to do a full investigation, it seems like a...a show. I think it needs to be something that is robust. Everyone who is making allegations does need to be interviewed. I mean that seems almost like the bare minimum ask here.”

Guerrero says the FBI should be able to extend the investigation if need be.

Kavanaugh denies all three allegations of sexual misconduct, one brought by Christine Blasey Ford and another by Deborah Ramirez that Kavanaugh drunkenly exposed himself to a classmate at Yale.

NBC reports that the FBI says it is not investigating a third claim by Julie Swetnick about Kavanaugh’s behavior at high school parties.