Connecticut News

Stefanowski At Party Also Attended By White Nationalist

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 23, 2018 at 11:16 AM EDT
stefanowski_apsusanhaigh_180823.jpg
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski speaks outside the Capitol in Hartford in early August.

The Republican candidate for Connecticut Governor attended a recent party, also attended by a web publisher of white nationalist views.

Bob Stefanowski was at a birthday party for President Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow at Kudlow’s home in Redding, Connecticut. Peter Brimelow, founder of Vdare.com was there, too.

In a statement Stefanowski acknowledged he was at the party but did not see the guest list before attending. Stefanowski said he could not pick Brimelow out of a lineup and did not notice him at the party.

The Connecticut GOP gubernatorial nominee calls himself a civil rights Republican who totally and utterly disagrees with Brimelow’s point of view.

Trump’s economic advisor Kudlow, said in a statement to the Washington Post, that if he had known Brimelow’s views, he would not have invited him.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutElectionsBob Stefanowski
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma