Malloy Celebrates Transportation Legacy At I-84 Widening In Waterbury

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy celebrated the opening of a third lane and full-width shoulders on I-84 in Waterbury on Monday.

The project launched in 2015 and finished two years ahead of schedule. It cost more than $300 million.

Malloy says his efforts to invest in transportation will help make Connecticut’s economy more competitive.

“Now with projects like the widening of I-84 and the replacement of bridges and the moving of rivers, people can actually look at Connecticut and see that we’re doing what we said we would do, that we’re moving forward, and we’re making a better and stronger Connecticut.”

Malloy says he has laid out the plans for the next governor to continue fixing Connecticut’s roads.

He says Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski has opposed plans to implement tolls but hasn’t said how he will pay for transportation projects.

Democrat candidate for Governor Ned Lamont supports tolls for out-of-state truckers.