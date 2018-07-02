© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Protestors Call To Abolish ICE At Hartford Immigrant Rights Rally

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 2, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT
abolishiceaclu_c4dtwitter_180702.jpg
Courtesy of CT Students for a Dream (C4D)
/
Twitter
Demonstrators hold signs and chant at the immigrant rights protest in Hartford on Monday.

Immigrant rights groups in Connecticut are demanding that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, ICE, be abolished, at a protest on Monday. Organizers are protesting outside the federal building on Main Street in Hartford because there is an ICE office there. 

They say their action coincides with the expected opening today of a new ICE detention facility in San Diego, California, which, they say, is part of a federal government effort to erect new camps to house an estimated 47,000 migrants under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. They say this week the federal government is also expected to ramp up the criminalization of migrants at the border by jailing immigrants while they await their immigration status, which is a civil, not a criminal, offense.

Protestors allege it’s an attempt to create profit for business by keeping immigrants in private prisons before departing them.

Organizers of the protest include the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance, immigrant families directly affected by deportations, Dreamers, local clergy and the ACLU of Connecticut among others.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutimmigration
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
