© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

UConn Republicans Invite Ex-Breitbart Editor To Campus

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 12, 2018 at 9:01 AM EST
benshapiro_leahhogstenapviasaltlaketribune_180112.jpg
Leah Hogsten
/
The Salt Lake City Tribune via AP
Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, addresses the student group Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah in September.

The University of Connecticut says after an incident between an alt-right speaker and a protester last year, it’s using a new review process to decide whether another conservative can speak on campus.

A student group called UConn Republicans has invited Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator and former editor of the website, Breitbart News.

The same group invited Lucian Wintrich to campus last year. There, Wintrich grabbed a protester who took his speech called “It’s Okay to be White.” Charges were dropped against Wintrich. The protester still faces charges of larceny and disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for UConn says the university has to plan for the appropriate space and security. That’s to protect the speaker’s free speech and safety, along with others at – or near – the event.

UConn says the review process is not based on the content of an event. It’s a purely administrative procedure that looks at logistics.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUConnFree Speech
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler
Related Content
Load More