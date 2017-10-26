© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Al Gore Talks Climate Change With John Kerry At Yale

WSHU | By WSHU News Staff
Published October 26, 2017 at 9:05 PM EDT
kerrygore_am_171026.jpg
Anthony Moaton
/
WSHU
Former Secretary of State John Kerry talks with former Vice President Al Gore at Yale on Thursday.

Former Vice President Al Gore says Americans are changing their ideas about climate change.

Gore was speaking to Yale students and former Secretary of State John Kerry at Yale Thursday night.

He says even business leaders believe that people can use renewable energy to win the battle against climate change.

“We’re gonna win this. The question is whether we will win it quickly enough to avoid an unacceptable risk of passing some point of no return.”

Gore asked students to write op-eds and call their congressmen to make climate change a voting issue.  

The talk was hosted by the Kerry Initiative at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. The Initiative is John Kerry’s program to raise awareness about global policy issues. 

Connecticut NewsConnecticutyaleJohn KerryAl Gore