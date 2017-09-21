The Big E's 'Connecticut Day' Offers Unique Crafts And Food

The Eastern States Exposition, also known as the Big E, is currently running. More than a million people from across New England come together in West Springfield, Massachusetts for 17 days of music, crafts and food.

The Big E is famous for its Avenue of States, containing replicas of the six original New England statehouses.

I’m in the first floor of the Connecticut building, and it’s packed with people checking out vendors from all over the state. They’re selling everything from New Haven style pizza to baked potatoes from South Windsor to jam made in South Glastonbury.

Kelly Lake is showing off different types of jam made at Killam and Bassette Farmstead.

“We have so many things to offer that I think maybe people don’t know about, so it’s a great opportunity for the vendors to showcase some of our goods.”

Rachel Kelly of Kelly’s Crystals Boutique in Torrington says her favorite part of Connecticut Day is the sense of community.

“Everyone loves the food, but my favorite part about being in the Connecticut building is that all the people working here are all so friendly, and it’s such a community. Every morning we help each other open up, we say good morning, we have a little breakfast together.”

Connecticut Day at the Big E has come and gone but the Connecticut vendors will be there along with hundreds from around the region until it ends on October 1st.