Greenwich Residents Sue Food Pantry Over Expansion Plans

The expansion of a long time food pantry in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been delayed by a lawsuit from its neighbors.

Residents of two apartment cooperatives want to stop Neighbor to Neighbor from constructing a 6,300-square foot building on Christ Church property.

They have sued Neighbor to Neighbor, Christ Church, and the Town of Greenwich.

The residents, who have compared the proposed building to a supermarket, say while they’re sympathetic to the food pantry’s needs, they want a building that would reflect and protect the site’s historical integrity.

They say the Planning and Zoning Commission acted “illegally, arbitrarily, in abuse of its discretion, and in abuse of its authority.”

Neighbor to Neighbor is currently located inside a church building, but says it needs to expand to meet growing demand. In court papers, lawyers for the town say the residents have failed to provide expert or consultant testimony.

The residents have until the end of August to file counter-briefs.