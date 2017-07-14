© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Quinnipiac Family Medicine Chair Has Sharp Words For GOP Health Bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 14, 2017 at 11:32 AM EDT
healthcare_apandrewharnik_170714.jpg
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
A large group of protesters rally against the Senate Republican healthcare bill on the East Front of the Capitol Building in Washington in June.

A Connecticut family care physician is criticizing the U.S. Senate Republican’s revised health care reform bill.

Dr. Howard Selinger, chair of family medicine at Quinnipiac University’s School of Medicine, has practiced family and internal medicine in Bristol, Connecticut, for the past 34 years.

Selinger says he’s particularly disturbed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s proposal to allow insurance companies to sell stripped-down health care plans for lower premiums.

“So you are going to have cheap plans for healthy people and you are going to have highly expensive plans, essentially high risk plans, for people with pre-existing conditions. It will be so expensive that I don’t think any subsidies would be enough.”

Selinger would like Republican and Democratic senators to consider a so-called “Medicaid for all” single payer system endorsed by Wall Street investor Warren Buffet and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“To pull us away from what is strictly a for-profit business, let’s call a spade a spade, into something that really seeks to preserve health for all.”

Selinger says studies have shown that adopting such a system would reduce administrative costs from 18 percent to 2 percent.

Tags

Connecticut NewsHealthcareConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma