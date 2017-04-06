Beer Bill Backed By Both Parties In Connecticut House

Lawmakers in the Connecticut House of Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to create more opportunities for locally brewed beer in the state.

Proponents of the bill say it will promote local agriculture because it encourages the growing in Connecticut of the hops and barley that would be used to brew the beer. State Representative Michael D’Agostino, D-Hamden, is a sponsor of the bill. He credits his fellow Democrat James Albis of East Haven with helping the bill get unanimous approval.

“This would not have happened without the support of Representative Albis. It was his great thirst for this bill that moved it forward and I hope that we’ve quenched it with the passing. Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

The bill would permit farms in Connecticut to manufacture up to 75,000 gallons of beer a year. It also increases the amount of beer a permittee can sell at a farmers market from five to seven liters. The state Tourism Board already promotes bus tours of microbreweries in Connecticut.

The bill now heads to the State Senate for action.