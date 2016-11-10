With 18-18 Tie, Conn. State Senate Has Rare Balance Of Power

Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says he believes he can work well with the state’s GOP lawmakers who’ve won enough seats to now have a rare 18 to 18 tie in the state Senate.

This is the first time since 1893 that the Connecticut Senate has been tied. Governor Malloy says he’s reached out to Republican and Democratic leaders and believes they can make it work.

“There’ll be a different vibe to the Senate. Let’s try to work together.”

Malloy says Connecticut can show the country how people can work in a non-partisan way.

Len Fasano, GOP Senate leader from North Haven, says the Democrats have been in control of the Senate since 1996, and they have shut Republicans out of budget negotiations. He says that can no longer happen.

“This is uncharted territory. But what is clear is that the Republican state Senate is equal to the Democrat state Senate. We have equal voice, equal power and equal policy making,” Fasano said.

The Senate’s Democratic leader issued a statement saying they believe they are still in charge because the state Constitution provides for Democratic Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman to break any ties.