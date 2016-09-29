Bradley Airport Welcomes Return Of Transatlantic Flights

For the first time in eight years, Bradley International Airport is now offering transatlantic flight service. The inaugural trip was a nonstop flight to Dublin on Wednesday, via Aer Lingus.

Jack Foley, vice president of Aer Lingus, says the company decided against what is known as the Bradley premium, where flyers may pay more for the convenience of a close-by airport.

“We purposely put our pricing points at or below New York or Boston to make sure that we weren’t perceived as coming in here, charging more because of the convenience of not having to drive to those cities.”

The nonstop service will run for seven days a week until November 1.