Connecticut State Primary: Who Won, Who Lost

In Connecticut three incumbent state Senate Democrats easily beat back challengers in Tuesday’s party primaries.

One of the three incumbents, Terry Gerratana of New Britain, a co-chair of the legislature’s Public Health Committee won 67 percent of the vote, beating back a challenge from Sharon Beloin-Saavedra, president of the New Britain School Board.

In Bridgeport State Senator Marilyn Moore won 63 percent of the vote against her challenger, Bridgeport City Council President Thomas McCarthy. And Ed Gomes, the city’s other state senator who had to sue to get on the ballot, won 54 percent of the vote to beat back a challenge from Bridgeport Board of Education Chair Dennis Bradley.

Six incumbent members of the state House, four Democrats and two Republicans, also defeated primary challengers in Tuesday’s elections.