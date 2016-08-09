Connecticut Primary Update: Voter Turnout Light

As expected, turnout for today’s primary elections in Connecticut has been light.

There are a dozen General Assembly seats, some registrars of voters and some probate judges being challenged in the primaries.

“It’s been a slow but steady pace, since 6:00 this morning,” said Chuck Abare, the moderator at Blackham School in Bridgeport. He says about 250 people had voted at the precinct by about 2:00 this afternoon. Bridgeport is the state’s largest city, and has the most number of primaries with two senators and two house members, all Democrats, facing challengers.

George Harvey, moderator at Shelton Intermediate School, said, “A little more than 500 voters have come out so far between Shelton Intermediate School and Elizabeth Shelton.”

An incumbent Republican is being challenged in the 113th House District there. Officials say they had about a 15 percent turnout by mid-afternoon.