Retired State Supreme Court Justice David Borden Dies At 79

A retired Connecticut Supreme Court justice who served more than 15 years has died. David Borden was 79.

The Associated Press reports that Borden died on Sunday at his West Hartford home after a battle with cancer.

Borden was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1990 and served as acting chief justice for a year before retiring in 2007. During that time, he formed the Public Access Task Force.

Previously, he was a judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 1977-78, a judge of the Superior Court from 1978 to 1983, and one of the six original judges of the Connecticut Appellate Court from 1983 to 1990.

Chief Justice Chase Rogers described Borden as "a brilliant scholar whose body of work will have a lasting impact upon the law in Connecticut." He said Borden believed "deeply in the rule of law...and access to justice for all."