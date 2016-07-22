U.S. Attorney Continues Probe Into Malloy Fundraising

The Democratic Party in Connecticut says it will cooperate fully with federal authorities as they continue to investigate claims of illegal fundraising during Governor Dannel Malloy’s re-election campaign in 2014.

In June the party agreed to make a $325,000 payment to end a state ethics investigation into whether it illegally spent money from a federal account on mailers to benefit Malloy.

Since then the U.S. Attorney’s office is reported to have sent out grand jury subpoenas to a few individuals.