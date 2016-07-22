© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

U.S. Attorney Continues Probe Into Malloy Fundraising

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 22, 2016 at 4:31 PM EDT
Malloy_secondterm_150107.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

The Democratic Party in Connecticut says it will cooperate fully with federal authorities as they continue to investigate claims of illegal fundraising during Governor Dannel Malloy’s re-election campaign in 2014.  

In June the party agreed to make a $325,000 payment to end a state ethics investigation into whether it illegally spent money from a federal account on mailers to benefit Malloy.

Since then the U.S. Attorney’s office is reported to have sent out grand jury subpoenas to a few individuals.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma