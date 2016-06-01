Monticello Replica Home In Conn. Sells At Auction For Over $2 Million

A 10,000-square foot replica of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello in Connecticut has been sold at auction for more than $2.1 million, far below the $7.7 million it cost to build just two years ago.

The listing agent, Sherri Milkie of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, tells The Republican newspaper of Springfield, Massachusetts, that the home in Somers was sold Tuesday to a local doctor. She did not disclose a name.

Jack Hoyt, project sales manager for Concierge Auctions of New York City, says the buyer plans to move into the home.

S. Prestley Blake, the co-founder of the Massachusetts-based Friendly's restaurant chain, is a longtime admirer of Jefferson and had the home built just before his 100th birthday. He never lived in it but held functions inside.