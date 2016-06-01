© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Monticello Replica Home In Conn. Sells At Auction For Over $2 Million

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2016 at 9:12 AM EDT
monticello_appateaton-robb_160601.jpg
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP

A 10,000-square foot replica of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello in Connecticut has been sold at auction for more than $2.1 million, far below the $7.7 million it cost to build just two years ago.

The listing agent, Sherri Milkie of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, tells The Republican newspaper of Springfield, Massachusetts, that the home in Somers was sold Tuesday to a local doctor. She did not disclose a name.

Jack Hoyt, project sales manager for Concierge Auctions of New York City, says the buyer plans to move into the home.

S. Prestley Blake, the co-founder of the Massachusetts-based Friendly's restaurant chain, is a longtime admirer of Jefferson and had the home built just before his 100th birthday. He never lived in it but held functions inside.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutThomas JeffersonMonticelloFriendly's
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press