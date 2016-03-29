Conn. Senate To Press For Hearings On Supreme Court Nominee

The Connecticut Senate is expected to vote on a resolution calling on the U.S. Senate to hold confirmation hearings on Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) tells The Associated Press that senators will vote Tuesday on the resolution, which is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled State Senate.

Duff says Connecticut would be the first state legislature to take an official action regarding the high court's vacancy. He hopes other states will follow suit.

Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, have refused to hold hearings on Garland's nomination.

Duff says there are several cases of interest to Connecticut that could be affected by a potential 4-4 tie in the court, including an appeal of Connecticut's gun control law.