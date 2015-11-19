Conn. Gov. Meets Syrian Refugee Family Turned Away From Indiana

A Syrian refugee family that was turned away by the governor of Indiana has settled in New Haven, Connecticut.

Conn. Governor Dannel Malloy said the young couple fled from Homs when their son was less than a year old. They spent five years in a camp in Jordan awaiting entry into the United States.

Malloy met with the family on Wednesday.

“They picked up a little English during their last five years of their travails," he said. "The little guy shook hands with me and put his hand out and looked at me straight in the eye and I complimented his parents that the young man knew that when you shake somebody’s hand, you make eye contact.”

Malloy said the family is settling in with the help of a local charity for immigrant and refugee services.

Connecticut, New York, and 20 other states have said they will continue welcoming refugees from Syria. 26 governors are calling for a “pause” in taking in Syrians until the federal refugee screening process is reviewed. Two governors have not issued statements on the matter.