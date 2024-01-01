News Ambassadors fosters collaborations between journalism schools and local radio newsrooms to help fill gaps in local news coverage with locally-responsive reporting that supports communities and strengthens our democracy.

WSHU is participating in the News Ambassadors program to publish deeply reported student journalism. As divisive partisanship continues to threaten democracy, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, this collaborative project will help young reporters better understand the perspectives of people outside the bubbles where they live, and help American communities that hold different political views better understand each other. Students will receive specialized training as part of their journalism classes, and then report stories informed by these new tools. The strongest stories will air together in both locations.