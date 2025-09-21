Acadiana Music Showcase: Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

It's been a year since World Cafe first aired the Acadiana Music Showcase, a concert series produced by KRVS Public Media in Lafayette, La.

Today, we're kicking off a new season of the series celebrating the music of Southern Louisiana with a mini-lineup from the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

What started as a three-hour concert in 1974 has grown into a three-day event. To get us fired up for this year's festival in October, we're featuring past festival performances from several Louisiana acts.

First, we've got the Grammy Award-nominated Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, fronted by accordionist Nathan Williams. We've also got The Revelers, a six-piece band that plays a blend of zydeco, swamp pop and Americana, and Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs.

Set List

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, "Let's Go!"

The Revelers, "Jukebox Songs"

Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs, "Cypress Island Stomp"

Production Credits:



Post-audio engineer: Ivan Klisanin

"Keeping It Real" recorded in 2024 by Chris Weddle and Jim Morrison

Audio recorded in 2016 by Chris Segura and John Sharp at the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette

Artist coordinator: Pat Mould, co-producer of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

Media coordinator: Cheryl Devall, general manager at KRVS

Series co-producers: Megan Constantin, assistant general manager at KRVS, and Sami Parbhoo

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, Lafayette Travel and David and Jon-Ella Hayes.