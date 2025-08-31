Music on the porch brings joy to neighborhoods

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

You know, every so often, you're walking down the street and come across some unexpected neighborhood joy, maybe a sidewalk chalk mural or a lemonade stand, something that just makes you smile. Well, yesterday thousands of people across the globe had that feeling as part of Play Music on the Porch Day. From a porch in Portland, Oregon, Deena Prichep brings us the story.

DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Like a lot of people, Portlander Ellie Russell puts in her earbuds before she goes jogging.

(SOUNDBITE OF UKELE PLAYING)

PRICHEP: But on yesterday's run, she stopped and took them out because there, in front of a random house by the library, was a ukulele concert.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing) Don't fence me in. Let me ride through the wide, open country that I love.

ELLIE RUSSELL: I absolutely love to come by here and just see a bunch of people just singing in unison and strumming chords. Like, that's really all it takes. That's all you got to do.

PRICHEP: On this particular porch, there are about a dozen people playing. They're not professionals, but they're having fun. And they've set up snacks and folding chairs for anyone who wants to stop by.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing) Just turn me loose. Let me straddle my old saddle underneath the western sky.

PRICHEP: There's a sign on the fence saying this is part of Play Music on the Porch Day. One of the players, Loree McKenna, actually joined the group because she just happened upon the event once.

LOREE MCKENNA: Yeah, I found it by accident a number of years ago just walking in my neighborhood, taking my dog for a walk. So this is the first time I've been able to participate, and I've always wanted to, so I'm loving it.

(SOUNDBITE OF UKELE PLAYING)

PRICHEP: Play Music on the Porch Day happens every year on the last Saturday in August. Brian Mallman, an artist in Los Angeles, started the tradition in 2014 just as a way to bring people together. Within a few years, he says they had musicians playing in over 70 countries.

BRIAN MALLMAN: People are telling me it's their favorite holiday, you know, and it's really wonderful. It's really wonderful to see it.

PRICHEP: Porch musicians add their concert to the website map and can download signs or make their own. If you scroll through videos from past years, you'll see professional musicians, amateurs, family bands and high schoolers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYING)

PRICHEP: You can hear blues from a stoop in Baltimore...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #1: (Singing) I'm a crosscut saw, baby, just drag me across your log.

PRICHEP: ...Hand bells from a porch in Michigan.

(SOUNDBITE OF HAND BELLS RINGING)

PRICHEP: There's a Goth duo from Finland...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #2: (Singing) My way to the...

PRICHEP: ...And a traditional bamboo zither in Madagascar.

(SOUNDBITE OF ZITHER PLAYING)

PRICHEP: Mallman loves scrolling through to see who was participating and discover new music. And while there is a staggering range of instruments and musical styles, he says there are some things you keep seeing.

MALLMAN: It's just, like, joy, after joy after joy, video of happiness and fun and community and family and togetherness. And it's everything you want out of being alive, you know?

PRICHEP: The official Play Music on the Porch Day won't happen again until next August. But Brian Mallman urges folks to make music with or for their neighbors any day of the year - no porch required. For NPR News, I'm Deena Prichep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.