It's a Bad Bunny summer in Puerto Rico: Ana recaps 2 of his Residency shows

WSHU | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published August 3, 2025 at 10:53 PM EDT
Global superstar Bad Bunny is hosting an unprecedented 30 concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fans are calling it a defining cultural moment for the island. Anamaria Sayre attended two recent shows and shared her reflections.

Music featured in this episode:

• Bad Bunny, "Callaita"

• Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

• Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Los de la Isla"

• Gilberto Santa Rosa,"La Agarro Bajando"

• Bad Bunny, "Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
