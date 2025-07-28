© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a Nina Simone cover helped Lady Blackbird take flight

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
WXPN/World Cafe

You can't help but notice Lady Blackbird's voice. Her vocals just demand your attention.

The artist, born Marley Munroe, holds an incredible stage presence and showmanship that makes you wonder, "How have I missed this?"

For years, she navigated the music industry, from collaborating with Christian rap and rock group DC Talk to getting her own record deal, only to be dropped.

Then, after a powerful cover of the Nina Simone's "Blackbird" went viral, Monroe took it as a sign. She struck out with a jazzy soulful sound that was sonic dynamite. Next thing you know, she's dazzling Bono and Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show.

In this session, we're sitting down with Lady Blackbird and her producer, Chris Seefried, to talk about her new album, Slang Spirituals.

Set List

  • "Man on a Boat"
  • "Nobody's Sweetheart"
  • "Like a Woman"
  • "Blackbird"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez