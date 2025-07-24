© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Margo Price makes her defiant return to Nashville on 'Hard Headed Woman'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:13 AM EDT
Courtesy of the artist

On her upcoming album, Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price is getting back to her country roots.The Nashville-based musician booked some time at the legendary RCA Studio A, and linked back up with producer Matt Ross-Spang, who worked with Price on her critically acclaimed debut album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter.

In this session, we get a sneak peek at the new album, out Aug. 29, plus Price talks about recording without her longtime backing band for the first time, writing with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, and why it's never too late to learn a new instrument. (The fiddle, in Price's case.)

Set List

  • "Too Stoned To Cry"
  • "Don't Wake Me Up"
  • "Hurtin' (On The Bottle)"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez