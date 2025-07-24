Margo Price makes her defiant return to Nashville on 'Hard Headed Woman'

On her upcoming album, Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price is getting back to her country roots.The Nashville-based musician booked some time at the legendary RCA Studio A, and linked back up with producer Matt Ross-Spang, who worked with Price on her critically acclaimed debut album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter.

In this session, we get a sneak peek at the new album, out Aug. 29, plus Price talks about recording without her longtime backing band for the first time, writing with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, and why it's never too late to learn a new instrument. (The fiddle, in Price's case.)

Set List



"Too Stoned To Cry"

"Don't Wake Me Up"

"Hurtin' (On The Bottle)"

