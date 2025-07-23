© 2025 WSHU
The Culture Corner: 25 years ago, Jill introduced herself to the world

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Jill Scott
Wikimedia Commons
Jill Scott

Twenty-five years ago this month, Philadelphia singer-songwriter Jill Scott released her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

In this session, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison explains just how well that record introduced the R&B icon as an exciting new talent, one who picks up on life's little things in a way that makes her songs feel vivid and true.

"That sort of eye for detail is all over this record, whether she's talking about love, she's talking about sex, she's talking about joy and pain," Morrison says. "All these different aspects of the human experience, but she dials into the minutia of it."

Featured Songs

  • "It's Love"
  • "The Way"
  • "A Long Walk"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
