The Culture Corner: 25 years ago, Jill introduced herself to the world

Twenty-five years ago this month, Philadelphia singer-songwriter Jill Scott released her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

In this session, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison explains just how well that record introduced the R&B icon as an exciting new talent, one who picks up on life's little things in a way that makes her songs feel vivid and true.

"That sort of eye for detail is all over this record, whether she's talking about love, she's talking about sex, she's talking about joy and pain," Morrison says. "All these different aspects of the human experience, but she dials into the minutia of it."

Featured Songs



"It's Love"

"The Way"

"A Long Walk"

