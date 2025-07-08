Sense of Place: Finger-style guitar is king at this Tuscan music venue

You're taking a summer vacation in Italy this week with our Sense of Place: Rome series, exploring the music scene there. Today, it's a quick day trip to Tuscany to visit Six Bars Jail, a tiny club just outside Florence devoted to finger-style guitar.

Sergio Bianco is one of the venue's founders, who named the club after a song by guitarist Giovanni Unterberger.

"He was a pioneer in the '70s because for the first time he brought in Italy the technique of finger picking or finger style," he says.

In this session, you'll hear about the unique way this group of finger-style enthusiasts run the venue for their community, and you'll hear performances from some of the members, including Sergio's son Fabrizio.

"He loves the music I always played, and even more, now he teaches me," he says.

