Sense of Place: This psych-rock band is fostering an indie rock scene in Rome

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

When we first started researching bands for our Sense of Place: Rome series, the very first one that jumped out was Weird Bloom.

Their music sounds like it could have traveled here through time from a garage in the 1970s. It's psychedelic and catchy, and it kind of sounds like T. rex. It wasn't what we were expecting an Italian rock band to sound like.

In today's session, Weird Bloom frontman Luca Di Cataldo talks about the band; about making their new album, Stargate, with the former drummer of the punk band Germ; and about fostering an indie rock scene in the Eternal City.

You'll also hear a performance from Weird Bloom we recorded at Alcazar Live in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood in front of a live audience.

Set List

  • "Human Friend"
  • "She Can Be Explosive"
  • "I am a Razorblade"
  • "Fire in the Night"
  • "Dum Dum Boogie"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
