Sense of Place: Born in Rome, Laila Al Habash had to leave to find her voice

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published June 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

They say all roads lead to Rome, but for Laila Al Habash, pursuing a music career meant taking a road away from Rome.

In Milan, she found her voice as a songwriter, but her influences run deeper. Al Habash draws on both her mother's Italian side of the family and her father's Palestinian heritage.

In 2024, Al Habash released an EP called Long Story Short, and she is getting ready to release a new album called Tempo.

In today's session, you'll hear her play songs from both of those projects in a performance recorded in front of a World Cafe audience at Rome's Studio 33.

Set List

  • "Sottobraccio"
  • "Oracolo"
  • "Paranoia"
  • "Tuareg"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
