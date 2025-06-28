Sense of Place: Born in Rome, Laila Al Habash had to leave to find her voice

They say all roads lead to Rome, but for Laila Al Habash, pursuing a music career meant taking a road away from Rome.

In Milan, she found her voice as a songwriter, but her influences run deeper. Al Habash draws on both her mother's Italian side of the family and her father's Palestinian heritage.

In 2024, Al Habash released an EP called Long Story Short, and she is getting ready to release a new album called Tempo.

In today's session, you'll hear her play songs from both of those projects in a performance recorded in front of a World Cafe audience at Rome's Studio 33.

Set List

"Sottobraccio"

"Oracolo"

"Paranoia"

"Tuareg"

