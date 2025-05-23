Benjamin Booker isn't afraid to sit in discomfort on 'LOWER'

Benjamin Booker's new album pulls no punches, sonically or lyrically. LOWER is his first full-length album in eight years, and it'll occasionally disorient you, corner you and make you sit in discomfort. It's also absolutely magnetic.

Booker's calling cards for the album were not an obvious pair: Mobb Deep and The Jesus and Mary Chain. Co-produced by esteemed beatmaker Kenny Segal, LOWER is a record that Booker said he couldn't have made a decade ago.

In this session, he talks about why he thinks that should always be the goal. Booker also talks about his minimalist approach to production and how parenthood spurred him to write a song about gun violence.

Featured Songs

"POMPEII STATUES"

"SAME KIND OF LONELY"

"REBECCA LATIMER FELTON TAKES A BBC"

"SLOW DANCE IN A GAY BAR"

