© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adrian Younge on the final installment in his 'Something About April' trilogy

WSHU | By Kimberly Junod,
Stephen Kallao
Published May 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
WXPN/World Cafe

Adrian Younge's resume is ridiculous. From his breakout score and the cult blaxploitation film Black Dynamite to making the hip-hop meets soul album Something About April, a 21st century sampling goldmine.

The composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist has scored several shows like Marvel's Luke Cage and the Colin Farrell noir Sugar.

Younge's an iconoclast when it comes to making music. As he proudly attests, every piece of equipment in his studio is analog. Coming up, he'll talk about the last in the Something About April trilogy, inspired by the music of Brazil; how he went from the sampler to the symphony; and giving the spotlight to jazz heroes like Ebo Taylor, with his Jazz is Dead series.

Set List

  • "Human Absence – Portschute"
  • "A Música Na Minha Fantasia – The Sound of a Man"
  • "Shot Me in the Heart"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao