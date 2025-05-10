Adrian Younge on the final installment in his 'Something About April' trilogy

Adrian Younge's resume is ridiculous. From his breakout score and the cult blaxploitation film Black Dynamite to making the hip-hop meets soul album Something About April, a 21st century sampling goldmine.

The composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist has scored several shows like Marvel's Luke Cage and the Colin Farrell noir Sugar.

Younge's an iconoclast when it comes to making music. As he proudly attests, every piece of equipment in his studio is analog. Coming up, he'll talk about the last in the Something About April trilogy, inspired by the music of Brazil; how he went from the sampler to the symphony; and giving the spotlight to jazz heroes like Ebo Taylor, with his Jazz is Dead series.

Set List

"Human Absence – Portschute"

"A Música Na Minha Fantasia – The Sound of a Man"

"Shot Me in the Heart"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.