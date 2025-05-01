Jordana rekindles an old affair on 'Lively Premonition'

Given a long enough timeline, we all tend to end up back where we started. For Jordana, a singer-songwriter constantly carving out new musical territory, that full-circle moment revolved around the violin.

She grew up playing it all the time, but as she started getting into indie rock, the violin took a back seat. On her latest album, Lively Premonition, Jordana dusted off the case and put the instrument through its paces."I spent so many formative years learning this instrument and putting my all into it," she tells World Cafe. "Why would I shove it away like that?"

In this session, Jordana talks about why she wanted Lively Premonition to be her Los Angeles record; about taking cues from the classic Laurel Canyon sound; and about her relentless need to make music.

Set List



"We Get By"

"Like a Dog"

"Heart You Hold"

"This Is How I Know"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.