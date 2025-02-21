© 2025 WSHU
Celebrating Sylvester: The disco icon who defied all expectations

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
The cover of Call Me, Sylvester's seventh studio album.
The cover of Call Me, Sylvester's seventh studio album.

February is Black History Month — and each week, all month, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison is here to talk about a different trailblazer and maverick of Black music.

These musicians took risks and pushed boundaries, and this hour, we're talking about a disco icon who defied expectations in everything he did.

"He kind of brought this broad approach to gender presentation, not just visually, but even in his singing," Morrison says. "Sometimes you hear him, you're not 100% sure if you're listening to a man or a woman or neither."

In this session, Morrison gets into Sylvester's life, music and the legacy he left on dance music and the culture at large.

"He sent an affirming message that there is no real limits to expression and that expression should be fearless and present," Morrison says.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
