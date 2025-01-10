Mini-concert with Tagua Tagua

For Brazilian indie pop artist Felipe Puperi, music is about feeling, not thinking. That's part of what guides his music as the songwriter and producer for the indie pop band Tagua Tagua.

Puperi formed Tagua Tagua in 2017, and he released a couple of EPs before putting out his debut full-length album, Inteiro Metade, in 2020. He has opened for artists like Jack White and Pearl Jam, and he's performed at SXSW and Lollapalooza Brazil. This exclusive live set was recorded in Philadelphia at the World Cafe studio, featuring songs from Inteiro Metade as well as music from the band's most recent album, Tanto. Enjoy!

Set List

"Inteiro Metade"

"Barcelona"

"Só Pra Ver"

"4AM"

