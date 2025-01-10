© 2025 WSHU
Mini-concert with Tagua Tagua

WSHU | By Raina Douris
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:43 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

For Brazilian indie pop artist Felipe Puperi, music is about feeling, not thinking. That's part of what guides his music as the songwriter and producer for the indie pop band Tagua Tagua.

Puperi formed Tagua Tagua in 2017, and he released a couple of EPs before putting out his debut full-length album, Inteiro Metade, in 2020. He has opened for artists like Jack White and Pearl Jam, and he's performed at SXSW and Lollapalooza Brazil. This exclusive live set was recorded in Philadelphia at the World Cafe studio, featuring songs from Inteiro Metade as well as music from the band's most recent album, Tanto. Enjoy!

Set List

  • "Inteiro Metade"
  • "Barcelona"
  • "Só Pra Ver"
  • "4AM"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
