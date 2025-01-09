© 2025 WSHU
Peter Cat Recording Co. on the ambitious sound of 'BETA'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published January 9, 2025 at 10:03 AM EST
Peter Cat Recording Co.
Rajanish Kakade
/
AP
Peter Cat Recording Co.

BETA, the latest album from Peter Cat Recording Co., is "a collection of stories about the future told 50 years in the past, to make sense of the present, on our only home, planet Earth," the Indian rock band says.

If you've never spent any time with Peter Cat, this may sound ambitious, but ambition is something these musicians have in spades. BETA is exploding with ideas, surprises and craftsmanship. There are serious topics at play, executed playfully and often delivered by vocalist Suryakant Sawhney.

In this session, Sawhney and multi-instrumentalist Kartik Pillai join us from their tour stop in London to talk about making BETA, their origins as musicians, and how their ambitious compositions come together.

Set List

  • "Foolmuse"
  • "People Never Change"
  • "Control Room"
  • "Seed"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
