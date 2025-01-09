Peter Cat Recording Co. on the ambitious sound of 'BETA'

BETA, the latest album from Peter Cat Recording Co., is "a collection of stories about the future told 50 years in the past, to make sense of the present, on our only home, planet Earth," the Indian rock band says.

If you've never spent any time with Peter Cat, this may sound ambitious, but ambition is something these musicians have in spades. BETA is exploding with ideas, surprises and craftsmanship. There are serious topics at play, executed playfully and often delivered by vocalist Suryakant Sawhney.

In this session, Sawhney and multi-instrumentalist Kartik Pillai join us from their tour stop in London to talk about making BETA, their origins as musicians, and how their ambitious compositions come together.

Set List

"Foolmuse"

"People Never Change"

"Control Room"

"Seed"

