Viking's Choice: The year in catharsis and calm

NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich turns us on to lesser known corners of music from 2024: blooming drone-folk, richly textured jazz, Somali garage-rock, medieval metal and a bittersweet farewell from a beloved Athens psych-pop band. You can find more adventurous music and mixtapes via Lars' newsletter, vikingschoice.org.

Featured music:

Arianne Churchman & Benedict Drew: "Down by the Green Groves (Sing Sing So Green)," from MAY

Negro Leo: "ME ENSINA A TE CASTIGAR," from RELA

Ulla & Ultrafog: "room core," from it means a lot

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet: "Late Autumn," from The Way Out of Easy

Sahra Halgan: "SHARAF," from HIDDO DHAWR

Limbo District: "À La Maison," from Carnival

The Olivia Tremor Control: "The Same Place"

Castle Rat: "Fresh Fur," from Into the Realm

Enjoy the show? Tell a friend and leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org