Looper at the ready, Marc Rebillet is game for anything

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published December 5, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST
World Cafe/NPR

The idea of going out onstage in front of thousands of people might make you nervous. It might make you even more nervous if you were going out on that stage with absolutely no idea what you were going to do in front of all those people.

For Marc Rebillet, that's just another day at work. Rebillet is an electronic music producer, live performer and online personality known for his improvisational style. His career really started to take off during the pandemic, as he amassed millions of followers through his livestreaming sessions. He would take suggestions from fans and engage with his audience in real time, writing songs on the spot using a loop station, synthesizers and his own voice.

When that online popularity turned into festival gigs and headlining tours, he kept the same on-the-spot creative energy. In this session, Rebillet joins us to talk about how he started, what it's like performing in front of a crowd when you don't know what's coming next, and about working with artists like Erykah Badu and Reggie Watts.

He also improvises a couple of songs live in the World Cafe studio. Enjoy.

Set List

  • "I Need You"
  • Improvised Song 1 (Pledge Drive)
  • Improvised Song 2 (Plants)
  • "Reach Out"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
