Looper at the ready, Marc Rebillet is game for anything

The idea of going out onstage in front of thousands of people might make you nervous. It might make you even more nervous if you were going out on that stage with absolutely no idea what you were going to do in front of all those people.

For Marc Rebillet, that's just another day at work. Rebillet is an electronic music producer, live performer and online personality known for his improvisational style. His career really started to take off during the pandemic, as he amassed millions of followers through his livestreaming sessions. He would take suggestions from fans and engage with his audience in real time, writing songs on the spot using a loop station, synthesizers and his own voice.

When that online popularity turned into festival gigs and headlining tours, he kept the same on-the-spot creative energy. In this session, Rebillet joins us to talk about how he started, what it's like performing in front of a crowd when you don't know what's coming next, and about working with artists like Erykah Badu and Reggie Watts.

He also improvises a couple of songs live in the World Cafe studio. Enjoy.

Set List

"I Need You"

Improvised Song 1 (Pledge Drive)

Improvised Song 2 (Plants)

"Reach Out"

