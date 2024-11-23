'Mahashmashana' just might be Father John Misty's last album

Mahashmashana, the title of Father John Misty's sixth studio album, is a Sanskrit word meaning "great cremation ground." Fittingly, the musician says the record may be an ending.

"This album does feel, I mean, I don't want to crash any markets or anything, but this does feel like the last record to me," says Father John Misty.

Coming up, Father John Misty's Josh Tillman joins us to talk about Mahashmashana. He gets into how making this album was different than past records, what he loves — and doesn't love — about songwriting, the food he made for the studio, where aliens might live, and we talk about the urge listeners feel to interpret and analyze his lyrics.

Set List

"I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"

"Screamland"

"She Cleans Up"

"Mental Health"

"Summer's Gone"

