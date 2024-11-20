Acadiana Music Spotlight: Julian Primeaux

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th Century.

Our new monthly series, the Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette Louisiana affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

On the third installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase, you'll hear a performance from Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Julian Primeaux. Julian has been playing guitar ever since he was a kid growing up in the swamps of Louisiana, developing a gritty southern rock and blues sound.

He was nominated for a Grammy in 2022 for his work on Corey Ledet's self-titled album, and in 2023, Julian put out his most recent solo album, called Songs for the Heart of Sister Flute.

His next record, Spinning Heartache into Gold, is expected soon, and his live performance begins with a song from that upcoming album called "Lena, Lena, Lena (Parts 1 & 2)." Enjoy.

Set List

"Lena, Lena, Lena (Parts 1 & 2)"

"Carrion, Carry On"

"Mansion in My Heart"

Production Credits:

Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle

Artist Coordinator, Cathryn Hanks

Media Coordinator and copy writer, KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall

Series co-producers, Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.