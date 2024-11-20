© 2024 WSHU
Acadiana Music Spotlight: Julian Primeaux

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST
Julian Primeaux
courtesy of the artist
Julian Primeaux

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th Century.

Our new monthly series, the Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette Louisiana affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

On the third installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase, you'll hear a performance from Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Julian Primeaux. Julian has been playing guitar ever since he was a kid growing up in the swamps of Louisiana, developing a gritty southern rock and blues sound.

He was nominated for a Grammy in 2022 for his work on Corey Ledet's self-titled album, and in 2023, Julian put out his most recent solo album, called Songs for the Heart of Sister Flute.

His next record, Spinning Heartache into Gold, is expected soon, and his live performance begins with a song from that upcoming album called "Lena, Lena, Lena (Parts 1 & 2)." Enjoy.

Set List

  • "Lena, Lena, Lena (Parts 1 & 2)"
  • "Carrion, Carry On"
  • "Mansion in My Heart"

Production Credits:

  • Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle
  • Artist Coordinator, Cathryn Hanks
  • Media Coordinator and copy writer, KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall
  • Series co-producers, Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez