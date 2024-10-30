Figaro, Spanish Lullaby, and Self-Taught Trumpeter

A teen violinist performs the memorable Figaro from The Barber of Seville and a mezzo soprano sings a gorgeous lullaby from a Venezuelan composer and shares her passion for singing works in Spanish. We also hear from a teen trumpeter and decorated Eagle Scout who turned to YouTube and the world's best trumpeters to help get his start on his

instrument.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.