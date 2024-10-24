Little Feat pours their motley energy into 'Sam's Place'

Even though Little Feat was founded over 50 years ago, the band co-founded by Lowell George and led by Bill Payne has flourished with their gumbo approach to rock and roll.

Their newest album, Sam's Place, shines the spotlight on longtime member Sam Clayton, who takes lead vocal duties for the first time since he joined the band in 1972.

In this session, Payne and the rest of Little Feat join us for a studio session in front of a live audience. They also talk about making Sam's Place and how the band has been re-energized thanks to its younger members.

Set List

"You'll Be Mine"

"Milkman"

"Hate to Lose Your Lovin' "

"Dixie Chicken"



This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.