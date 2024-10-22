© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From the Top: all about that bass

WSHU | By From the Top
Published October 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Cellist Caleb Graupera
From the Top
Cellist Caleb Graupera

A teen cellist performs Beethoven with Peter Dugan and speaks about training for pole vaulting. We meet a double bassist from North Carolina who in addition to being an incredible musician has a nose for cologne scents!

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.
Music