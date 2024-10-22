From the Top: all about that bass
A teen cellist performs Beethoven with Peter Dugan and speaks about training for pole vaulting. We meet a double bassist from North Carolina who in addition to being an incredible musician has a nose for cologne scents!
From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.