Lush Rachmaninoff and Sprightly Harp

A fantastic young pianist from the oldest town in Texas performs Rachmaninoff, an 18-year-old bassoonist reflects on how summer music programs changed him as a musician, and a talented teen from Indiana shows off the range of the harp.

From the Top celebrates young classically-trained musicians. Through NPR broadcasts and digital content, and the Learning and Media Lab Fellowship, From the Top empowers young musicians to use their music and stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.