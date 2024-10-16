Sense of Place: This Colorado bluegrass quartet was only supposed to play once

The all-women bluegrass quartet Big Richard was only supposed to be temporary. A "supergroup" of some of the best players out there, who all have their own successful solo careers, formed up to play a one-off festival gig.

They quickly realized they wanted to keep it going. The group is made up of mandolin player Bonnie Sims, who is part of the duo Bonnie and Taylor Sims, fiddle player and orchestra teacher Eve Panning, Berklee-educated bassist Hazel Royer and cellist Joy Adams, who has performed with Bruce Hornsby, Ben Folds, Chick Corea and more.

In this installment of our Sense of Place: Colorado series, Big Richard talks about falling in love with playing together, and why playing with women is a totally different vibe than playing with men. They also perform live, including some songs from their upcoming full-length album arriving in the new year, called Girl Dinner.

Set List

"You Don't Come"

"Town Line"

"TOAS(t) / Girl Dinner at the WaWa"

"The Missing Stair"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.